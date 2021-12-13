In UAE, Israeli Premier Bennet meets Abu Dhabi crown prince

Israel's prime minister met with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi on Monday as part of the first official visit to the United Arab Emirates by an Israeli leader since the establishment of official relations between the two countries last year.

Naftali Bennett's trip this week to the Gulf Arab federation comes against the backdrop of nuclear talks between world powers and regional archrival Iran over its nuclear program. Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a hard line against negotiators meeting in Vienna, at once demanding sanctions relief while accelerating its nuclear program.

Bennett's office said that the prime minister met Monday with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince and de facto ruler of the Emirates.

The meeting wrapped up after more than two hours of one-on-one talks between the leaders, Bennett's office said.

It said the talks focused on areas like trade and the environment, but it gave few specifics and made no direct mention of either Iran or the Palestinians.

“The two sides highlighted the keenness to boost bilateral cooperation and joint action in an endeavor to enhance mutual interests and contribute to the consolidation of stability, security and development in the region,” it said.

Israel and the UAE last year signed an deal to normalize relations that was brokered by the Trump administration under the “Abraham Accords,” a series of diplomatic agreements with Arab countries that also included Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Israel and the UAE have long shared concerns about Iran's nuclear program. Iran says its nuclear program is meant for peaceful purposes, while Israel says it will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

Bennett took office as prime minister six months ago at the head of a coalition of eight parties united in their opposition to longtime former leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli premier, who arrived in the UAE on Sunday as part of his blitz of regional diplomacy, said after landing that he looks “forward to strengthen the diplomatic relations between the countries.”

