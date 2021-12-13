Govt brings bill in Rajya Sabha to hike pension of judges of high courts, Supreme Court

The government introduced a bill that proposes to amend the salaries and services acts of the judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts to bring clarity concerning the date of eligibility for an additional quantum of pension to a retired judge in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju placed the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in the Upper House for consideration.

The bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 8, will amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

''This is a very limited amendment, which we have brought in the said Acts and for a limited purpose. It is not going to affect in any manner the judges' salaries. It is only related to a quantum jump in the pension of retired judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts,'' Rijiju said while placing the bill.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who was on the chair, called for a debate on the bill. However, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge urged him to take a decision on 12 suspended Opposition members first.

He was supported by some other Opposition members, including the DMK's Tiruchi Siva.

However, Singh said the chairman of the House has already requested all political parties to amicably solve the issue and called Amee Yajnik of the Congress to initiate the debate on the bill.

Yajnik raised the issue of the huge backlog of cases in courts and problems faced by people when it comes to access to justice. ''Is this government sensitive in filling the vacancies? We need so many judges at the high courts,'' she said and urged the law minister to get the backlog of cases cleared.

She said there is a need to look at the Law Commission reports calling for reforms in the judicial system and changes in the criminal laws and the criminal justice system.

P Wilson of the DMK said the retirement age of high court judges should be increased from the present 62 years to 65 years and that of the Supreme Court judges from 65 years to 70 years.

He said 57 lakh cases are pending before the high courts and around 75,000 before the Supreme Court.

Wilson pointed out that presently, there are 402 vacancies in the high courts out of a total sanctioned strength of 1,098 judges and that the law minister had recently said the delay in the appointment of judges was due to procedural reasons.

Ramkumar Verma of the BJP said there is a need for social and economic justice for the poor and downtrodden people and the government is working in that direction through its schemes since 2014.

John Brittas of the CPI(M) hit out at the appointment system for judges in the country, saying judges appointing judges is unheard of anywhere in the world.

''Is there any system of appointment of judges in the world which is completely shrouded in mystery, darkness and secrecy? It is only in India and the law minister is a mute spectator,'' he said.

Stating that the aspect of the judiciary's independence impacts the entire country, Brittas said, ''Are we creating a system of patronage or give and take? Are we creating an oligarchy? I am afraid we are creating an oligarchy.'' The Left leader alleged that the government has successfully spiked the appointment of those who have been inconvenient for it.

''The government keeps sitting on the proposals of the collegium whenever it finds certain names who are persona non grata for it. Some judges are transferred for unknown reasons, it is a punishment, but some chief justices openly speak against secularism, which is against the Constitution,'' he said.

The government finds the present system suitable for pick and choose, Brittas claimed. Sasmit Patra of the BJD noted that there is a need to make the judicial process simpler so that even a layman can understand the terminology.

Pointing towards the huge number of pending cases across courts, he sought the appointment of more judges in lower and higher courts.

Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy of the YSRCP said more benches of the Supreme Court need to be established across the country. He also sought a reservation process so that more female judges could make it to the apex court.

He noted that more judges need to be there from the marginalised sections of the society in the higher judiciary.

Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) said too many PILs are being filed in courts and therefore, genuine cases are not being heard. He also sought an equitable representation of the backward classes and SC-STs in the higher judiciary.

Ram Nath Thakur of the JD(U) noted that the pending cases need to be cleared in a time-bound manner.

Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD said a system has been created with many leakages.

He sought the creation of at least four benches of the Supreme Court across the country.

Jha also requested for a high court bench in Purnea in Bihar as it is located far from Patna.

