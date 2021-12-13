BJP member demands President's Rule in Jharkhand

Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey on Monday demanded imposition of President’s Rule in Jharkhand, alleging misuse of funds allocated by the Centre for rural jobs scheme and building village roads to the state.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dubey claimed that the state was violating the 73rd amendment to the Constitution that dealt with the devolution of powers to panchayats and local bodies.

“There have been no elections to panchayats and municipal corporations in Jharkhand for the past one year. Elections have been held in Bihar and West Bengal despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Dubey claimed that the Jharkhand state government, where Congress is in power, was in violation of Article 243 (e) and 243 (u) as it had extended the tenures of the existing district council (Zilla Parishad) presidents, which is not allowed by the Constitution.

Dubey alleged that the Zilla Parishad presidents whose tenures were extended were giving certain commission to the state government from the funds allocated for central schemes.

