Steer clear of regional parties, only Cong can uproot BJP: Udit Raj to voters in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:17 IST
Stressing that the Congress alone is capable of taking on the BJP, party leader Udit Raj on Monday warned the people of Uttar Pradesh against voting regional parties to power in the state, saying they will remain occupied with local politics and caste equations.

He urged people to support the Congress to save the Constitution and ''uproot'' the BJP government.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held early next year.

''Regional parties will never talk about Chinese incursion, inflation, Covid or foreign policy and will always remain confined to the 'jod-tod' of winning and losing at the state-level and caste equations,'' Raj told reporters here.

''Only the Congress can uproot Modi and Shah in the country and no one else can. There are many backing 'Jai Bhim' in Uttar Pradesh. If 'Jai Bhim' has to be saved, the Congress will have to be brought to power. There is no alternative to it as it is a national party and all others are regional outfits,'' he said.

''If the BJP comes to power again in 2024 and wins the (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly elections in 2022, then the Constitution will be finished,'' he claimed.

Raj alleged that the BJP is trying to change the Constitution.

''They had said earlier that they would change the Constitution and a private member's bill for amending the Preamble to the Constitution was moved in Parliament. It is startling that it was not covered by the media. A BJP MP moved the bill, though it was withdrawn after protests,'' he said.

Early this month, BJP MP K J Alphons had moved a motion in Rajya Sabha to introduce a private member's bill to amend the Preamble to the Constitution. It led to protests by Opposition MPs in the House.

Raj said everyone should support the Congress, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and UPCC president Ajay Lallu.

