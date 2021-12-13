Left Menu

PM Modi failed to clean Ganga river; BJP will lose 4 assembly segments in Varanasi: NCP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:24 IST
PM Modi failed to clean Ganga river; BJP will lose 4 assembly segments in Varanasi: NCP
  • Country:
  • India

The NCP on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed in cleaning the Ganga river and said the BJP will lose at least four of the five Assembly segments in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

The NCP's criticism of the prime minister comes on a day when he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and also witnessed the 'Ganga Aarti'.

Speaking to reporters here, Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik recalled that Modi had famously said, prior to the 2014 general elections, that mother Ganga had called him to contest from Varanasi.

“It has been seven-and-half years now...But the Modi government has not been able to answer what happened to the Ganga river cleaning mission during all these years,” Malik alleged.

He said some ministers, who were responsible for cleaning the Ganga river, were changed during this period but the mission to clean the river remained “incomplete”.

“The prime minister had said that mother Ganga had called him. But Modi ji has failed completely in cleaning the Ganga river. “Varanasi is his (Lok Sabha) constituency. But we think the BJP will suffer defeat in at least four of the five Assembly segments (in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency),” he claimed. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021