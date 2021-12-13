Left Menu

Harvard-educated Petkov elected as Bulgaria's prime minister

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:40 IST
Harvard-educated Petkov elected as Bulgaria's prime minister
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgarian lawmakers elected Kiril Petkov, leader of the new centrist party We Continue The Change (PP), as prime minister of the Balkan country on Monday.

Petkov, 41, a Harvard-educated entrepreneur, who has pledged zero tolerance for corruption to help spur economic growth, won a clear majority of 134 votes in the 240-member parliament, after his PP party sealed a ruling four-party alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021