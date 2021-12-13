Harvard-educated Petkov elected as Bulgaria's prime minister
Bulgarian lawmakers elected Kiril Petkov, leader of the new centrist party We Continue The Change (PP), as prime minister of the Balkan country on Monday.
Petkov, 41, a Harvard-educated entrepreneur, who has pledged zero tolerance for corruption to help spur economic growth, won a clear majority of 134 votes in the 240-member parliament, after his PP party sealed a ruling four-party alliance.
