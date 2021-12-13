Left Menu

LS nod to NDPS (Amendment) Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:59 IST
LS nod to NDPS (Amendment) Bill
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to rectify errors that had crept into the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserting that the retrospective provision made in the bill was not “substantive” in nature.

The NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition members were rejected by the House.

Responding to concerns raised by members that the provision for implementing the law with retrospective effect was in violation of Article 20 (1) of the Constitution, Sitharaman said according to the opinion of the Solicitor General, the amendment could be permitted as it was not substantive, but clarificatory in nature.

She said the retrospective amendment was allowed as the government did not want to create a new law but only correct a mistake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021