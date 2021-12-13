Left Menu

Modi has written golden chapter in history of Indian culture: Shah after Kashi temple corridor inauguration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a ''golden chapter'' in the history of Indian culture by launching the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project.

Thanking Modi on behalf of the country, the minister said devotees will be able to have a better 'darshan' of the historic temple complex in Varanasi following the redevelopment.

''Kashi, the city of Baba Vishwanath, has been a shining symbol of Sanatan culture for centuries. ''Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has written a golden chapter in the history of Indian culture by launching the grand form of Kashi Vishwanath dham while re-realising his unique devotion to religion,'' Shah said on Twitter.

He added that Modi ''has done a unique work to revive the pride of the faith centres of Sanatan culture, as the carrier of Indian culture and the protector of religion''.

''Today is a day of great joy and pride for every Indian,'' he said.

With this inauguration, ''devotees coming from all corners of the world will be able to worship Baba Vishwanath directly after paying respects to mother Ganga and they will also have a proud feeling of divinity and grandeur of Kashi Vishwanath dham,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

