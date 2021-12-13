BJP slams Akhilesh's barbs at Modi as cruel, belonging to Aurangzeb mindset

The BJP on Monday equated Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and condemned his taunts for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ''most uncivilised'' and ''cruel''.

In his reaction to Kashi Vishwanath Dham's inauguration by Modi and the BJP's month-long plan for cultural programmes in the holy city, Yadav had said jeeringly that people stay in Varanasi when their end is near.

According to Hindu beliefs, it is considered auspicious for people to spend the last days of their lives in the city.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi slammed the SP leader, saying his party's government had fired on 'kar sevaks' in Ayodhya and that ''such cruel and uncivilised comments show his mindset''.

''If he had any empathy about Hindu beliefs, he would have welcomed the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. But all he is bothered about is his vote bank. Political differences are one thing but to wish someone end is condemnable. People will teach him a lesson,'' he told reporters.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Yadav spoke from the same mindset which had fired bullets on 'kar sevaks'. Aurangzeb had tried to destroy the Vishwanath Temple, and Yadav now stands with him, he alleged.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya slammed Yadav's comments as ''shameful'', and said he has lost his mental balance at the prospects of losing the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Wishing Modi's death on a day when such a grand work has been accomplished shows his distorted mindset, he alleged.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's comments should surprise no one as he believes in mindset and actions of Aurangzeb.

''The manner in which he has disrespected his own father is known to everybody. This is something reminiscent of the manner in which people who share Aurangzeb's mindset behave, be it with their father or someone elder,'' he said, noting that Yadav had also recently lauded Pakistan's founder M A Jinnah.

