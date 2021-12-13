Mexican president says Peru asked his government for support

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has asked Mexico's government for support.

Speaking in his regular morning news conference, he added that Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O went to Peru "to support in whatever way we can the government of Peru, which is going through a difficult situation."

