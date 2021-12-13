HIIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.45 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL93 LDALL-KASHI Tyrants like Aurangzeb tried to destroy Kashi, city now writing new chapter of its glory: Modi Varanasi: Lauding the resilience of India's civilisational heritage here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said tyrants like Aurangzeb tried to destroy Kashi but were consigned to the ''black pages'' of history while the ancient city is now writing a new chapter of its glory.

DEL97 KASHI-PM-GANGA PM Modi witnesses Ganga 'aarti' onboard cruise in Varanasi Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the spectacular Ganga 'aarti' here on Monday evening while onboard a river cruise with chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states.

DES40 PB-CONG-POLLS Congress constitutes election committee for Punjab Chandigarh: The Congress on Monday constituted an election committee under the chairmanship of Punjab party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for next year’s Assembly polls.

DES24 PB-AAP-CHANNI Raghav Chadha claims four Punjab ministers wanted to join AAP but were refused, Channi hits back Chandigarh: AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Monday claimed four Punjab ministers who are facing allegations of illegal sand mining wanted to join his party but were refused for being ''corrupt'', a claim Chief Minster Charanjit Singh Channi dismissed as ''lies''. DES36 PB-FARMERS-SGPC Farmer leaders get rousing welcome in Amritsar Amritsar: A large group of farmers led by farm union leaders was accorded a warm welcome at different locations on their way to the Golden Temple here on Monday.

DES12 HP-ASSEMBLY-CONGWALKOUT Congress walks out of HP Assembly House on issue of government jobs Dharamsala: Opposition Congress staged a walkout from Himachal Pradesh Assembly during question hour here on Monday when the speaker refused its legislators' request for an adjournment motion to discuss backdoor jobs issue.

DES7 UKD-LD MLA Uttarakhand BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor dies at 75 Dehradun: BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor died at his residence here in the early hours of Monday. He was 75.

DEL19 UKD-MLA-PM PM Modi condoles death of veteran Uttarakhand MLA New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of veteran Uttarakhand leader and BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor.

