Left Menu

TN Assembly proceedings to resume at Fort St George

The Tamil Nadu Assemblys first session for 2022 would begin on January 5 with the customary Governors Address and after a gap of nearly two years, the proceedings would be resume at Fort St George. A notification said the proceedings would be held at the Assembly chamber in the state secretariat, located in the Fort St George premises.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:33 IST
TN Assembly proceedings to resume at Fort St George
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly's first session for 2022 would begin on January 5 with the customary Governor's Address and after a gap of nearly two years, the proceedings would be resume at Fort St George. Governor R N Ravi, who assumed office in September 2021, would deliver his first address to the House on January 5, 2022 at 10 AM. A notification said the proceedings would be held at the Assembly chamber in the state secretariat, located in the Fort St George premises. It was in March 2020, when the AIADMK was in power, that the Assembly proceedings were last held in the British era Fort St George. In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Assembly proceedings were subsequently held at the 'Kalaivanar Arangam' a spacious state government auditorium here. After the DMK assumed power in May 2021, the Assembly continued to meet at the Arangam premises. The Budget session began on August 13 and the House was adjourned sine die on September 13. A Bill to repeal a law on contract farming enacted during the previous AIADMK regime, and another one to enhance the pension for former MLAs from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 were among the Bills adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on the concluding day in September.

On the Assembly to be convened again in Fort St George, Speaker M Appavu pointed to wide scale COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the state. The pandemic is well under control in the state and about 83 per cent of people have received their first vaccine dose and over 50 plus the second dose, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karn...

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021