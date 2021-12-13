Assam: Akhil Gogoi seeks probe into 'illegal' acquiring of govt land by firm

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Monday demanded an investigation and filing of FIR in the alleged illegal acquiring of around 18 acres of Assam government land meant for the landless poor and welfare institutions by a company co-founded by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

In a memorandum submitted to Revenue & Disaster Management Principal Secretary Avinash P Das Joshi, Gogoi claimed that several stretches of land in Jalukbari, Sarma's constituency, in Guwahati were allegedly grabbed by the company from poor individuals and two institutions. According to a recent media report, the alleged irregularities were committed by a company, RBS Realtors Pvt Ltd, founded by the chief minister's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and BJP Kisan Morcha vice-president Ranjit Bhattacharya.

''We hope that you will do a proper investigation into the biggest land scam in Assam's history, bring back the land illegally acquired by RBS Realtors and take action against all the culprits,'' Gogoi, an MLA, said in the memorandum.

Gogoi demanded that Principal Secretary Joshi find out how this scandal took place and who are the officials involved in transferring the land to RBS Realtors, which later changed its name to Vasistha Realtors Pvt Ltd.

He urged Joshi to take action against two social organisations for allegedly selling the land to RBS Realtors within months after the government allotted it to them by violating the mandatory 10-year lock-in period.

Likewise, several landless individuals, who were allotted plots by the government, allegedly sold them to the RBS Realtors within a year, breaking the 10-year lock-in period in this case too, the MLA claimed.

Other opposition parties, including the Congress and the Assam Jatiya Parishad, have also demandec a high-level inquiry into the alleged land grabbing by the private firm.

