EU foreign ministers united in warning Russia against Ukraine invasion, Borrell says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:46 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday that any Russia aggression against Ukraine would trigger economic sanctions on Moscow, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday.
"The European Union stands united in support of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity," Josep Borrell said.
"The ministers, all of them, have been very clear today that any aggression against Ukraine will come with political consequences and with a high economic cost for Russia," he told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Union
- Moscow
- Josep Borrell
- Ukraine
- European Union
- Ukrainian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's foreign minister blames Russia for stalled Donbas conflict resolution
Death toll in gas explosion at apartment building in Ukraine rises to 2
Moscow says 27 Russian more diplomats due to leave U.S. in January
Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia -NTV
Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia -NTV