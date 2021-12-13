Left Menu

EU foreign ministers united in warning Russia against Ukraine invasion, Borrell says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:46 IST
European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday that any Russia aggression against Ukraine would trigger economic sanctions on Moscow, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday.

"The European Union stands united in support of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity," Josep Borrell said.

"The ministers, all of them, have been very clear today that any aggression against Ukraine will come with political consequences and with a high economic cost for Russia," he told a news conference.

