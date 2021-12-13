Contractors in Karnataka seek high-level inquiry into charges of corruption

Bengaluru, Dec 13 (PTI): The Karnataka State Contractors' Association on Monday demanded a high-level inquiry into irregularities in government projects after having sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this effect.

Also, the association sought an overhaul of the tender allotment process and stressed the need for a transparent system in place for tenders and bill payments.

In their letter to the Prime Minister in July, the association claimed harassment by Ministers, elected representatives and others accusing them of demanding up to 30 per cent of the tender amount for approving a contract and 5-6 per cent towards release of 'Letter of Credit' against pending bills.

Welcoming the inquiry ordered by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai into the tender process and bill payment, the association in a press release questioned the government on its silence over corruption charges and sought the high-level probe into them.

Depending on the government's response, the association said it would also try to meet President Ramnath Kovind and the Prime Minister in person to bring to their notice the issues faced by contractors.

In the release, the association made it clear that it is not accusing only the present government of corruption, but also the increasing irregularities year on year from government to government.

Letters have also been written to the Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, former JD(S) chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and all the MLAs seeking cooperation in removing corruption, the association said adding that it has even planned for a protest in Bengaluru in January in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)