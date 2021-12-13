Left Menu

Putin tells UK's Johnson that talks needed to thwart NATO expansion

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:49 IST
Putin tells UK's Johnson that talks needed to thwart NATO expansion
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a call on Monday that Moscow wanted immediate talks with the West to curb any potential eastward expansion of NATO.

"Vladimir Putin said there was a need to immediately begin negotiations with the goal of coming up with clear, international legal agreements that would prevent NATO's further expansion east and the deployment of weapons that threaten Russia to neighbouring states, primarily Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karn...

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021