Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP leadership, says people spend their last moments in Varanasi

Taking a jibe at top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership who are in Varanasi for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said people spend their last moments in the holy city. Speaking to mediapersons in Saifai, the SP chief said, "It is good that the programmes are one-month long (for Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi). They (PM Modi and other BJP leaders) should stay there for not only one, two or three months. That is a good place to stay. People also spend their last moments in Varanasi," says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Saifai.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh will remove the BJP government this time. The expressways which were built are SP's expressways. BJP can lie in front of us, but not in front of God. We will provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of farmers who lost their lives, once the SP government is formed," Yadav said. The SP chief further alleged that the BJP government has been discriminating against Etawah.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at the holy city, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. A total of 23 buildings are being inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

