Punjab polls: Congress campaign committee meeting tomorrow

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:02 IST
The first meeting of the Punjab Congress campaign committee, constituted for the state Assembly polls, will be held on Wednesday here. Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar had been appointed chairman of the campaign committee by the party. Sunil Jakhar will chair the meeting of the campaign committee on December 15, said sources. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be part of the meeting, they said. The Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year. The Congress had last week announced various party panels for the Punjab polls, making Ajay Maken the head of the committee for the screening of candidates and appointing former state unit president Sunil Jakhar as the campaign committee chief.

Senior party leader Ambika Soni will chair the party's coordination committee and another former state unit chief and Rajya Sabha member, Partap Singh Bajwa, is the chairman of the manifesto committee.

