Law banning forced conversion to be introduced in current assembly session: CM Bommai

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:13 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the draft legislation prohibiting forced religious conversion would be introduced during the ongoing legislature session.

''The Law Department is studying the draft rule. The same would be introduced in the legislature session after being approved by the state cabinet,'' Bommai told reporters here.

To a query on the possible resistance from the opposition, Bommai said it was obvious that there are varied opinions on any law but the government is determined to enact it in the public interest after debate.

Reacting to the proposed law, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said there was no need to panic as it was aimed only to ensure that people of different religions profess their faith peacefully and harmoniously.

He said the proposed bill is being formulated within the framework of the constitution, the minister explained.

However, the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah termed the bill as a political move.

Stating that there already existed a law prohibiting forced conversion, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the Indian constitution gives every citizen freedom to practice, preach and propagate his faith and any law banning religious conversion will violate the constitution.

''The law is intended to target a specific religion and the Congress will oppose vehemently,'' Siddaramaiah told reporters.

