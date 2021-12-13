HIGHLIGHTS AT 10.10 PM

Following are the top stories at 10.10 pm: Nation: DEL115 2NDLDALL-KASHI Tyrants like Aurangzeb tried to destroy Kashi, city now writing new chapter of its glory: Modi Varanasi: Lauding the resilience of India's civilisational heritage here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said tyrants like Aurangzeb tried to destroy Kashi but were consigned to the “black pages” of history while the ancient city is now writing a new chapter of its glory.

DEL122 KASHI-PM-2NDLD WORKERS Kashi corridor: PM Modi showers petals on workers, has lunch with them Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated workers who have been part of the construction of the mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by showering flower petals on them during the inauguration of the temple complex held with great pageantry in the holy city on Monday. By Kunal Dutt DEL121 KASHI-AKHILESH-LD MODI People stay in Kashi ''when the end nears'', Akhilesh on PM's visit to Varanasi; BJP calls comment cruel Etawah(UP)/New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted his visit to Varanasi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday remarked jeeringly that people stay in Benaras ''when the end nears'', sparking condemnation from the BJP which said his taunts were ''cruel'' and equated the former chief minister with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. DEL120 JK-3RDLD ATTACK 2 killed, 12 injured as terrorists target police bus in Kashmir on Parliament Attack anniversary Srinagar: Two policemen were killed and 12 others suffered injuries as terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday -- the 20th anniversary of the Parliament Attack -- officials said.

CAL8 DEF-LD TORPEDO SYSTEM India successfully launches Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo System Balasore (Odisha): India on Monday successfully launched Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo System (SMAT) from Abdul Kalam island, formerly known as Wheeler Island, off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

DEL114 CBSE-2NDLD QUESTION-PAPER Gender stereotyping row: CBSE expresses regret and drops exam questions, to set up panel to review paper setting process (Eds: Updating with additional details ) New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The CBSE on Monday expressed regret and announced a committee to thoroughly review and strengthen the question paper setting process after outrage over a passage in class 10 English exam that allegedly promoted ''gender stereotyping'' and ''regressive notions'', even as the Board dropped the part from the questionnaire and said that full marks will be awarded to students for it. BOM16 GA-POLLS-LD MAMATA Mamata gives 'Khel Zatlo' slogan for Goa polls, says up to Cong to join TMC-led anti-BJP bloc Panaji: Giving a new poll slogan of 'Khel Zatlo' in Goa, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said an anti-BJP alliance has already taken shape in the coastal state under the banner of her party TMC and now it is for the Congress to decide whether it wants to join the grouping ahead of elections to take on the saffron outfit.

BOM9 MP-COMEDIANS-LD DIGVIJAYA Digvijaya invites Kamra, Faruqui to hold comedy show in Bhopal, BJP MLA says won't allow Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday invited stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui to hold a programme at Bhopal in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh after they were recently denied permission for shows in Bengaluru.

MDS6 KA-ASSEMBLY-CRASH-CDS Karnataka: MLAs including a minister demand thorough probe into CDS Gen Rawat's death Belagavi: Cutting across party lines, members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday demanded a thorough probe into the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8.

Business: DEL92 BIZ-LD INFLATION Retail inflation inches up to three-month high of 4.91 pc in Nov New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up to a three-month high of 4.91 per cent in November, mainly due to an uptick in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

Legal: LGD14 SC-STREET CHILDREN SC asks states, UTs to take immediate steps to identify, rehabilitate children in street situations New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said the process of identifying “children in street situations”, adversely hit by COVID-19 pandemic, is at a “very slow pace” and directed the states and union territories (UTs) to take immediate steps to identify such children and rehabilitate them without waiting for its directions.

Foreign: FGN46 LDALL MISS UNIVERSE-INDIA India's Harnaaz Sandhu is Miss Universe 2021, crown back in India after 21 years Eilat (Israel)/Chandigarh: Punjab’s very own Harnaaz Sandhu on Monday won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, beating contestants from 79 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years, her panacea for the stresses young woman face in response to the final question placing the final diamante in her crown. By Harinder Mishra AQS AQS

