Goa: Sole NCP MLA merges party's legislative arm with TMC; state unit fumes

Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, the NCP's lone MLA, Churchill Alemao, on Monday merged the party's legislative wing with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) here, drawing an angry reaction from the state leadership of Sharad Pawar's outfit which termed the move as ''illegal'' and vowed to challenge it.

Alemao (72), a former CM, gave a letter to Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar informing him that he has merged the NCP's legislature wing in the Trinamool Congress.

“Why should I resign as MLA? I continue to be the MLA. I have merged the party's legislative wing with the TMC,” he told reporters after meeting Patnekar. Alemao claimed that being the lone NCP MLA, he represents 100 per cent of the party's legislative wing and hence, the merger was valid as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (which deals with defections).

“More than two-third of the members can merge the party's legislative unit. Here, I am hundred per cent,” he said.

Later in the evening, Alemao joined the TMC in the presence of its chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Alemao said he believes only Banerjee can fight the BJP in the country. The TMC has already said it would contest all the 40 seats in the Goa Assembly in an alliance with like-minded parties.

Interestingly, Alemao's move came days after Banerjee called on NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and later questioned the very existence of the UPA, the Congress-led alliance which was in power at the Centre from 2004 to 2014.

The Nationalist Congress Party's Goa unit criticised the veteran politician and said it will move legally against Alemao, the MLA from the Benaulim Assembly segment.

Goa NCP President Jose Philip D'Souza said the party can't be merged with any other outfit by Alemao as it is a national entity with a full- fledged organizational structure in the state.

D'Souza claimed Alemao had act on his own and not communicated to the party about the merger, which he termed as ''blatantly illegal''.

“We are surprised how Churchill can be so naïve about the law. He is an ex-chief minister of the state and knows the law very well,” he said.

D'Souza said no one can take the NCP for granted as the party has its own decorum. “Ours is a national party. I am president of the Nationalist Congress Party's Goa unit, no one can merge the party,” he said.

Speaker Patnekar was not available for comments.

When contacted in Mumbai, NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik told PTI over the phone that people often quit one party and join another during the election time.

''If he (Alemao) wants to go to the TMC, that is his choice. He had joined our party in the last election…How does it matter whether he resigns or not at this juncture since the polls are around the corner,” the Maharashtra minister said.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the NCP had bagged one seat in the 40-member House.

The Congress had then emerged as the single largest party in Goa. But, the BJP quickly tied-up with some regional outfits and independents to form a government in the coastal state.

The Goa polls are due in early 2022.

