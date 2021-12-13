CPI(M), Cong accuse TMC of terrorising voters, hindering campaigns ahead of KMC polls

The CPI(M) and the Congress on Monday accused West Bengal's ruling TMC of ''terrorising voters'' ahead of Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections and not allowing some of their candidates to campaign. The opposition parties urged the authorities to ensure that their nominees can campaign freely for the civic body polls to be held on December 19. Former Kolkata Mayor and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya wrote a letter to city Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra, alleging that he ''received names of some history-sheeters from ward number 91, who are already in action to terrorise the local voters with indulgence and patronage from Kasba Police Station''.

Bhattacharyya also claimed he got reports that ''different police stations are also in connivance with the ruling party''. He also urged the Kolkata Police to take up the matter on an urgent basis and initiate appropriate action.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee election panel chairman Nepal Mahato also blamed the TMC and the BJP for tearing its flags, festoons and hoardings in several wards.

''Our party candidates cannot campaign for the election peacefully. People under patronisation of the ruling party are obstructing our campaign in most the wards of KMC,'' he said in a communication to the State Election Commission (SEC). Law and order should be maintained to encourage electorates to exercise their franchise, he said. The BJP had already urged the SEC to deploy central forces for the KMC polls and moved the court on the issue.

Party's state president Sukanta Majumdar had recently said their candidates were being threatened in many wards.

