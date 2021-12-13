Rahul Gandhi condoles death of two policemen in Srinagar terror attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of two policemen in a terrorist attack in Srinagar and said the entire country wants peace in Kashmir and an end to terror.

''My condolences to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in Srinagar. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.

''The entire country wants that there should be peace in this beautiful valley, there should be an end to terror,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid her tributes to the slain policemen and condemned the attack.

''My humble tribute to soldiers martyred in the Srinagar terror attack. The entire country in one voice condemns the cowardly terrorist designs. I pray to God for the recovery of the injured jawans,'' she said on Twitter.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress also condemned the attack.

''J&K Congress strongly condemns cowardly terrorist attack on Police Bus. Our condolences to all those brave hearts who lost their lives in this attack and pray for speedy recovery of the injured ones,'' it said on Twitter.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, ''Salute the martyrdom of soldiers in Jammu & Kashmir, who made the supreme sacrifice in a terrorist attack in Srinagar.'' ''My Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Entire nation stands with them in this difficult time. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured jawans,'' he tweeted.

Two policemen were killed and 12 others suffered injuries as terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday -- the 20th anniversary of the Parliament Attack -- officials said.

The bus came under fire from terrorists in Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area in the evening, police officials said.

They said at least 14 personnel of the ninth battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police sustained injuries in the attack. The injured were evacuated to various hospitals where two of them died. The deceased included an assistant sub-inspector of the armed police.

