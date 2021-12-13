2 killed, 12 injured as terrorists target police bus in Kashmir on Parliament Attack anniversary

Two policemen were killed and 12 others suffered injuries as terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday -- the 20th anniversary of the Parliament Attack -- officials said.

The bus, carrying 25 police personnel, came under fire from terrorists in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area this evening, police officials said.

They said at least 14 personnel of the ninth battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police sustained injuries in the attack. The injured were evacuated to various hospitals where two of them died. The deceased included an assistant sub-inspector of the armed police.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two to three terrorists were involved in the attack and they managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of darkness.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants, the officials said.

No terrorist outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the firing on the police bus which came on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament building.

On December 13 in 2001, terrorists attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people. All five terrorists were shot dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the security personnel killed on Monday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, ''PM Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack.'' Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and mainstream politicians and parties condemned the terror attack.

''Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on J&K Police bus in Srinagar. My homage to our brave martyred police personnel. We are committed to ensure that perpetrators are punished. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Sinha said on Twitter.

He said the security forces were determined to neutralise the evil forces of terrorism.

“Directed the concerned authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured. I pray for their speedy recovery. Our police and security forces are determined to neutralize the evil forces of terrorism,” he said.

Condemning the attack, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah tweeted, ''Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the injured.'' Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said while the attack on policemen was terribly sad, it “exposed” the Centre's “false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir”. “Terribly sad to hear about the Srinagar attack in which two policemen were killed. GOIs false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction. My condolences to the bereaved families,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit spokesman Altaf Thakur said the attack reflects the “frustration” on the part of militants as they choose darkness to target the police bus.

He expressed deep condolences on the death of two policemen.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) condemned the attack as an “mindless and inhuman act”.

The party said the security situation has “deteriorated to a largest extent” and the government must take measures to contain loss of lives. Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone also condemned the attack.

“Terrible sad news. We unreservedly condemn the terrorist attack on @JmuKmrPolice personnel in Zewan today. Deepest condolences to the families of deceased. Join us in praying for speedy recovery to the injured,” the PC wrote on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari termed the attack “heinous and cowardly”.

“J&K Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari (@AltafBukhari01) condemns the henious and cowardly attack on a bus ferrying @JmuKmrPolice personnel at Zewan #Srinagar. He extended his solidarity with the families of deceased & prayed for speedy recovery to the injured,” the party wrote on Twitter.

