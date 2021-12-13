Tunisian president says those who received foreign funding have no place in parliament

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday that those who receive foreign funding have no place in parliament.

The judiciary has opened an investigation into three political parties, including the two largest in the currently suspended parliament - Ennahda and Heart of Tunisia - on suspicion of receiving foreign funds during the 2019 election, a judicial source told Reuters in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)