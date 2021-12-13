Mayor in Bengal's Durgapur tenders resignation, his deputy likely to replace him

Senior TMC leader and Durgapur Mayor Dilip Agasti on Monday tendered his resignation from the post, local leaders of the party said.

Agasti, owing to a ''growing rift'' between him and a section of councillors in Durgapur Municipal Corporation, submitted his resignation to the office of district magistrate of Paschim Bardhaman, they said.

According to sources in the TMC, Agasti was asked to step down from the post by the top leadership of the party. He, however, could not be contacted for his comment on the matter.

The term of the civic body is scheduled to expire sometime next year.

Deputy Mayor Anindita Mukherjee is being considered for the post, the sources said, adding that a final decision in the matter is yet to be taken.

