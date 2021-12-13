Left Menu

Biden to speak with Sen Manchin about spending plan Monday-White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 23:40 IST
Biden to speak with Sen Manchin about spending plan Monday-White House
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden planned to speak on Monday with Democratic moderate Senator Joe Manchin to address Manchin's concerns about his Build Back Better legislation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

At her daily news briefing, Psaki said Biden wants to discuss with Manchin why his spending plan should move forward. Manchin has raised questions about the plan's $1.75 trillion price tag and has concerns about whether it would be inflationary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
3
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global
4
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021