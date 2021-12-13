Biden to speak with Sen Manchin about spending plan Monday-White House

U.S. President Joe Biden planned to speak on Monday with Democratic moderate Senator Joe Manchin to address Manchin's concerns about his Build Back Better legislation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

At her daily news briefing, Psaki said Biden wants to discuss with Manchin why his spending plan should move forward. Manchin has raised questions about the plan's $1.75 trillion price tag and has concerns about whether it would be inflationary.

