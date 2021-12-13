Biden to speak with Sen Manchin about spending plan Monday-White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 23:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden planned to speak on Monday with Democratic moderate Senator Joe Manchin to address Manchin's concerns about his Build Back Better legislation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
At her daily news briefing, Psaki said Biden wants to discuss with Manchin why his spending plan should move forward. Manchin has raised questions about the plan's $1.75 trillion price tag and has concerns about whether it would be inflationary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Joe Manchin
- Build Back
- Biden
- Jen Psaki
- White House
- Democratic
- Manchin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden told it will take two weeks to have definitive data on Omicron variant
Biden told it will take two weeks to have definitive data on Omicron variant
Health News Roundup: WHO reaches draft consensus on future pandemic treaty; Biden told it will take two weeks to have definitive data on Omicron variant and more
'Gifts from the Heart' is Biden White House Christmas theme
No plans to restrict Biden travel in light of new COVID variant - White House