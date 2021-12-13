Left Menu

France's Le Maire: economic policy coordination with Germany will continue

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-12-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 23:51 IST
France's Le Maire: economic policy coordination with Germany will continue
  • Country:
  • France

The close coordination of economic policies between Paris and Berlin will continue with the new German government, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at a joint news conference with his new German counterpart Christian Lindner.

Calling Lindner a long-time friend, Le Maire said a banking union and capital markets union in the European Union need to be put in place as soon as possible. He added that key risks for the coming months are the resurgent pandemic, bottlenecks and shortages on components and raw materials, and inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
3
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global
4
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021