France's Le Maire: economic policy coordination with Germany will continue
- Country:
- France
The close coordination of economic policies between Paris and Berlin will continue with the new German government, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at a joint news conference with his new German counterpart Christian Lindner.
Calling Lindner a long-time friend, Le Maire said a banking union and capital markets union in the European Union need to be put in place as soon as possible. He added that key risks for the coming months are the resurgent pandemic, bottlenecks and shortages on components and raw materials, and inflation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bruno Le
- German
- Christian Lindner
- European Union
- French
- Paris
- Le Maire
- Berlin
ALSO READ
IndiGo renews its partnership with French hospitality group Accor
French minister Beaune sees Dec 10 deadline on Brexit/fishing licence talks
French honour for Josephine Baker stirs conflict over racism
Zemmour, French far-right pundit, launches presidential run
French far-right commentator Zemmour close to announcing presidential run on Tuesday