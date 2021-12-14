Left Menu

Navjot Sidhu says will inaugurate Bassi Pathana MLA Gurpreet Singh GP's office

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said he will inaugurate an office of party MLA Gurpreet Singh GP in Bassi Pathana, in an apparent backing for his renomination from the assembly constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district.In a tweet, Sidhu shared his picture with the sitting MLA and said, With my younger brother Gurpreet GP.

File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said he will inaugurate an office of party MLA Gurpreet Singh GP in Bassi Pathana, in an apparent backing for his renomination from the assembly constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

In a tweet, Sidhu shared his picture with the sitting MLA and said, ''With my younger brother Gurpreet GP. Will inaugurate his office in his constituency Bassi Pathana on the 23rd of December...Promising future of the Congress.'' There have been reports that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Manohar Singh is keen on contesting the coming assembly election from Bassi Pathana.

Manohar Singh had recently quit as a senior medical officer. He was posted at the Kharar civil hospital.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

