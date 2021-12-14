Navjot Sidhu says will inaugurate Bassi Pathana MLA Gurpreet Singh GP's office
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said he will inaugurate an office of party MLA Gurpreet Singh GP in Bassi Pathana, in an apparent backing for his renomination from the assembly constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district.In a tweet, Sidhu shared his picture with the sitting MLA and said, With my younger brother Gurpreet GP.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said he will inaugurate an office of party MLA Gurpreet Singh GP in Bassi Pathana, in an apparent backing for his renomination from the assembly constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district.
In a tweet, Sidhu shared his picture with the sitting MLA and said, ''With my younger brother Gurpreet GP. Will inaugurate his office in his constituency Bassi Pathana on the 23rd of December...Promising future of the Congress.'' There have been reports that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Manohar Singh is keen on contesting the coming assembly election from Bassi Pathana.
Manohar Singh had recently quit as a senior medical officer. He was posted at the Kharar civil hospital.
The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will form next govt in Punjab with BJP, breakaway Akali faction: Amarinder
Want withdrawal of cases against farmers, legal guarantee for MSP; Centre has time till Nov 30 to reply to demands: Punjab Farmer leaders.
Punjab's Sofat Infertility & Women Care Centre Achieves 2000 plus Successful IVF Pregnancies Milestone
Farm Laws Repeal Bill passage in Parliament victory for us; SKM meeting on Dec 1 to discuss future course of action: Punjab farmer leaders.
Our alliance will form government in Punjab, says Amarinder Singh after meeting Haryana CM