Left Menu

Tunisia's president says constitutional referendum, elections next year

Saied said he would appoint a committee of experts to draft a new constitution, to be ready by June ahead of the referendum.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 14-12-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 01:59 IST
Tunisia's president says constitutional referendum, elections next year
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's President Kais Saied said on Monday he would call a constitutional referendum next July, a year to the day after he seized broad powers in moves his opponents call a coup, and that parliamentary elections would follow at the end of 2022.

Laying out the timeline for his proposed political changes in a televised speech, Saied said the referendum would take place on July 25, following an online public consultation that will start in January. The referendum date is Tunisia's Republic Day and the anniversary of Saied's sudden suspension of parliament, dismissal of the prime minister and seizure of near-total executive authority.

Saied in September brushed aside most of the 2014 democratic constitution to say he could rule by decree during a period of exceptional measures, and promised a dialogue on further changes. He said in Monday's speech that parliament would remain suspended until Tunisians vote for a replacement assembly on Dec. 17, 2022, the date he has declared to be the anniversary of the revolution that introduced democracy.

"We want to correct the paths of the revolution and history," he said, after lambasting critics of his intervention. Saied said he would appoint a committee of experts to draft a new constitution, to be ready by June ahead of the referendum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
3
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
4
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021