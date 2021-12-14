Death toll now 74 from weekend tornadoes, expected to rise -Kentucky governor
Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 02:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 02:41 IST
The death toll from a string of tornadoes that tore through six states rose to 74 with at least 109 people still missing, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday. He said the number of fatalities would likely rise in the coming days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andy Beshear
- Kentucky
Advertisement