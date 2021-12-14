Left Menu

Every election has divided India; bold PM needed to hold everybody together: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has said that India needs a "bold" prime minister who can hold everybody together and not divide them for politics, adding that every election has divided the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 10:33 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has said that India needs a "bold" prime minister who can hold everybody together and not divide them for politics, adding that every election has divided the nation. While speaking at a book launch event, the National Conference (NC) Chief said, "India needs a bold prime minister who can hold everybody together and not divide for politics but hold India as a whole, whether you are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, anything, that is what India needs."

"India doesn't need divisions. The tragedy is every election has divided India and the Indian people. When will that day come when no longer we will be divided on religion," he said. He further said that India will never be strong unless the people of India is strong.

The event was organized for a book written on the life of former PM HD Deve Gowda. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury were present at the event. (ANI)

