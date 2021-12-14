Left Menu

MLC polls: BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule wins from Nagpur

BJP's MLC nominee Chandrashekhar Bawankule won the state legislative council election from Nagpur by defeating Mangesh Deshmukh, a Congress-backed independent candidate on Tuesday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 10:39 IST
MLC polls: BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule wins from Nagpur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's MLC nominee Chandrashekhar Bawankule won the state legislative council election from Nagpur by defeating Mangesh Deshmukh, a Congress-backed independent candidate on Tuesday.

In the first-preference vote count, Bawankule got 362 votes while Deshmukh received 186. Dr Ravindra Bhoyar got one vote.

As many as 549 votes have been declared valid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021