MLC polls: BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule wins from Nagpur

BJP's MLC nominee Chandrashekhar Bawankule won the state legislative council election from Nagpur by defeating Mangesh Deshmukh, a Congress-backed independent candidate on Tuesday.

In the first-preference vote count, Bawankule got 362 votes while Deshmukh received 186. Dr Ravindra Bhoyar got one vote.

As many as 549 votes have been declared valid. (ANI)

