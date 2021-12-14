Oppn leaders meet to discuss strategy to seek revocation of suspension of 12 RS MPs

A meeting of the floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament was held on Tuesday at the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss strategy for intensifying their protest demanding revocation of suspension of 12 MPs. The opposition discussed the proposal for a march by all the opposition MPs from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 suspended members of Rajya Sabha.

"The Rajya Sabha chairman has full powers to suspend any rule, issue direction, or revoke it but Government is not letting him do it. I request the chairman to use his powers to bring back these 12 suspended MPs to the House," Kharge told ANI before the meeting here. The Upper House has witnessed continuous adjournment since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session over the suspension of the 12 members.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI. The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended MPs have been protesting at the Gandhi statue in the premises of the Parliament since the first day of their suspension. The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

