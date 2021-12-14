Govt not letting Rajya Sabha Chairman bring back suspended MPs: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday requested the Chairman of the House, M. Venkaiah Naidu to bring back the 12 suspended MPs, and alleged that the government is "not letting" the latter do so. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "The (Rajya Sabha) chairman has full powers to suspend any rule, issue direction, or revoke it but the government is not letting him do it."

"I request the chairman to use his powers to bring back these 12 (suspended) MPs to the House," he added. Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi (Kashi), Kharge said that he is doing politics to collect votes.

"They are staging a drama; until people don't under their drama, they will continue doing it. The government doesn't do anything from the heart; their one and only agenda is to collect votes," he said while adding that they (BJP) are trying to polarise the votes. (ANI)

