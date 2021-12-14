Blinken says just 16% of U.S. ambassadors confirmed as of last week
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that not having a full national security on the ground was a huge problem and that as of last week, only 16% of America's ambassadors had been confirmed.
In a news conference during a trip to Indonesia, Blinken said the U.S. senate must act to confirm U.S. President Joe Biden's nominees and said he had discussed the issue with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
