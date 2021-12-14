Left Menu

Moga: Shiromani Akali Dal holds rally to mark 100 years of party's foundation

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday held a rally in Punjab's Moga to commemorate the completion of 100 years of its foundation.

ANI | Moga (Punjab) | Updated: 14-12-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 13:45 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal holds rally in Moga to commemorate completion of 100 years of its foundation. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday held a rally in Punjab's Moga to commemorate the completion of 100 years of its foundation. A huge crowd was seen on the occasion.

"Celebrating 100 years of 'Nirswarth Seva', 'Balidan' and 'Sangharsh' to preserve the pride and honour of Panth, Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiyat. These are our core values and we are committed to following the same path for peace, progress and prosperity of Punjab," the SAD said in a tweet. Earlier today, SAD's alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati extended wishes to the party, and expressed hope that they will come to power in Punjab in the next Assembly elections.

"I hope that the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will come to power in Punjab with the full majority in the next Assembly elections, under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

