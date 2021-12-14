Philippines' Duterte withdraws candidacy for a senate seat
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-12-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 13:48 IST
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew his candidacy for a senate seat, the election commission's spokesperson said.
Duterte's term will end in June, 2022, and he is banned by the constitution from seeking another term as president.
