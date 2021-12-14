Left Menu

Oppn leaders take out march demanding revocation of suspension of 12 RS members

We want to raise issues against the government, but we are not allowed to do so, he told reporters.Gandhi also said the prime minister does not come to Parliament and this is not the way to run a democracy.We have here our suspended members.

Leaders of various opposition parties took out a protest march on Tuesday in support of their demand for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Opposition MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha participated in the march from the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Opposition is not being allowed to raise issues in Parliament, which is now merely a building and a museum.

''Wherever the Opposition is trying to raise issues, they are suppressed. The government does not allow us to raise issues. This is murder of democracy. We want to raise issues against the government, but we are not allowed to do so,'' he told reporters.

Gandhi also said the prime minister does not come to Parliament and ''this is not the way to run a democracy''.

''We have here our suspended members. This is the symbol of democracy of the country and this is the symbol of crushing of the voice of the people of India. They have been suspended for two weeks now. They are sitting outside and their voice has been crushed. We are not being allowed to discuss important issues. ''This is not the way to run Parliament. The prime minister does not come to the House. Whenever we want to raise an issue, we are stopped from doing so. This is a very unfortunate killing of democracy that is taking place,'' he said.

The 12 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their ''unruly'' conduct in the previous session in August.

The Opposition has described the suspension as ''undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure'' of the Upper House of Parliament.

