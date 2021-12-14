Honour 15 women who contributed in creating Indian Constitution during ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav': RS Chairman to Govt

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday suggested the Government to honour all the 15 women who contributed in creating the Indian Constitution during the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Out of 389 members of the Constituent Assembly, 15 were women. These women members were Ammu Swaminathan, Dakshayani Velayudhan, Begum Aizaz Rasul, Durgabai Deshmukh, Hansa Jivraj Mehta, Kamla Chaudhary, Leela Roy, Malati Choudhury, Purnima Banerjee, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Renuka Ray, Sarojini Naidu, Sucheta Kriplani, Vijalakshami Pandit and Annie Mascarene.

Naidu made the suggestion after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated member Rakesh Singh raised the issue during the Zero Hour, mentioning 15 women who contributed in making the Indian Constitution should be honoured as the nation is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. "It is a very good matter raised by the member. The government should consider to honour the 15 women during the celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as they played a key role in making the Indian Constitution," said Naidu.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi noted the issue and asserted that the "government will consider it". (ANI)

