Kejriwal to participate in Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will participate in Tiranga Yatra being organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:12 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will participate in Tiranga Yatra being organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "I will be participating in Tiranga Yatra which is being organised tomorrow. I request all the residents of Jalandhar to take part in the rally."

During his two-day visit, Kejriwal will visit Jalandhar and Lambi for 'Tiranga Yatra' and public meetings. The AAP national convenor had promised cash aid of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years. Quality education and an amount of Rs 1 crore to the family of the state's soldiers killed in the line of duty if his party comes to power in the State after the 2022 Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

