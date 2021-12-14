Ensure CCTV surveillance in every booth for KMC elections: Cal HC tells poll panel
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal State Election Commission that CCTV surveillance be maintained in every booth for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC polls to be held on December 19.The court also said electronic surveillance should be ensured in strong rooms where EVMs will be stored following the elections.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal State Election Commission that CCTV surveillance be maintained in every booth for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls to be held on December 19.
The court also said electronic surveillance should be ensured in strong rooms where EVMs will be stored following the elections. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the installation of CCTV cameras and maintenance of surveillance in all polling booths during the 144-ward KMC elections.
The state election commission said such surveillance will be ensured in all the booths. A petition was moved by a BJP worker before the high court on Tuesday, seeking the installation of CCTV cameras in every booth for the December 19 polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Alert issued after intelligence input stating terror outfit Sikh for Justice can gherao Parliament, hoist Khalistani flag
Justice Mandisa Maya appointed as University of Mpumalanga Chancellor
Stop 'injustice' towards job seekers in Railways: Rahul
The Rule of Law Remains the Greatest Challenge Faced by Developing Democracies like India: Hon’ble Justice Gita Mittal
Congress MLAs block Minister's entry into Odisha Assembly, demand justice in Mamita Meher's murder case