Ensure CCTV surveillance in every booth for KMC elections: Cal HC tells poll panel

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal State Election Commission that CCTV surveillance be maintained in every booth for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC polls to be held on December 19.The court also said electronic surveillance should be ensured in strong rooms where EVMs will be stored following the elections.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal State Election Commission that CCTV surveillance be maintained in every booth for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls to be held on December 19.

The court also said electronic surveillance should be ensured in strong rooms where EVMs will be stored following the elections. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the installation of CCTV cameras and maintenance of surveillance in all polling booths during the 144-ward KMC elections.

The state election commission said such surveillance will be ensured in all the booths. A petition was moved by a BJP worker before the high court on Tuesday, seeking the installation of CCTV cameras in every booth for the December 19 polls.

