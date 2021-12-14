Chinese investments not matter of concern for time-tested relations with India: Bangla minister

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam felt that Chinese investments in his country should not be a ''matter of concern'' as nothing can be compared with the time-tested India-Bangladesh relations, which will be further strengthened in the future.

Alam said that ''anti-liberation forces'', that had been behind the killing of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and had made attempts on the life of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, spew venom against India but have now weakened and lost credibility and acceptance among the masses.

In an interview with PTI, the minister did not rule out ''possibilities'' of Pakistan's involvement in fanning anti-India sentiments in his country but declined to ''jump to conclusions'' as he doesn't want Bangladesh to be a possible proxy ground for India-Pakistan bilateral issues.

''Our relations with India cannot be compared (with any other countries). There is nothing to be concerned about. The Government of India understands this loud and clear.

''Of course, China has excelled on many fronts. If you look at world trade, even countries that do not get along with China have it as their biggest trading partner. They are a trading partner for Bangladesh as well. They come up with fantastic business proposals for the private and public sectors,'' Alam said.

The minister noted that there are a lot of misconceptions about growing Chinese investments in his country and said that the Indian government also understands the situation.

''Someone asked me whether we were building the Padma Setu with Chinese funding. It is completely wrong. Not a single Chinese penny has been used. The bridge is being built by a Chinese contractor, an individual party. Their government is not involved. This is how things get lost in translation.

''During the last visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, a number of projects were discussed, but not even half of those got a go-ahead. Even India has agreed upon many more projects with Chinese than we did,'' he said during his recent visit to West Bengal.

He said Bangladesh's foreign policy stands for ''friendship with all and malice to none''.

Alam said that it is unfortunate that a section in Bangladesh fans anti-India sentiment despite the neighboring country's vital role in the 1971 Liberation War, but claimed that those forces have now weakened.

''It is very unfortunate that some right-wing political parties and anti-liberation forces, killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and those who have several times attempted to assassinate Sheikh Hasina, fan anti-India sentiments. Anti-liberation brings them together. But these forces have weakened and lost credibility among the new generation," he said. Asked whether Pakistan has any role in fanning such anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh, Alam declined to give a direct reply but didn't rule out ''possibilities''.

''I don't want to jump to conclusions but I don't rule out such possibilities also. I don't see these issues from your perspective, where Bangladesh becomes a possible proxy ground for India-Pakistan bilateral issues. There have been instances in the past when we have warned countries and their diplomats and dealt with them. We have made them PNG (persona non grata). We are in control of our land,'' he said.

By making a foreign diplomat persona non grata, the host country removes his/her diplomatic immunity from arrest or other kinds of prosecution.

Alam said issues such as fighting extremism for regional peace and eradicating poverty are of utmost importance to the bilateral relations of India and Bangladesh.

''Fighting extremism and terrorism in any manifestation to ensure regional peace is the topmost priority. A tripartite initiative between India, Bangladeshi, and Myanmar to fight conflicts is much needed. Bangladesh is also walking an extra mile to assist Indian forces to fight insurgencies in states bordering our country,'' he said.

The minister said Bangladesh has made progress in defense and communication with India's soft loan of USD 500 million for the defense sector.

''We have made progress not only in defense procurements but also in communication. But some bureaucratic issues are yet to be cleared for successfully utilizing the line of credit. So, there is some slowness in the entire affairs,'' he said.

Alam said that, however, certain things were agreed upon during Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's recent visit to Bangladesh to speed up the entire process.

''The Indian and Bangladeshi foreign secretaries discussed the issue and agreed on certain things. Hopefully, that will speed things up. India's investment in our infrastructure is another dimension to our relationship,'' he added.

