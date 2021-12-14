Left Menu

Austrian leader: won't go to Beijing games, but no protest

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:26 IST
Austrian leader: won't go to Beijing games, but no protest
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Austria's leader says no high-ranking politicians from his country will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, but he says that is entire because of coronavirus restrictions in China and is not a diplomatic protest.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer's comments to Tuesday's edition of German daily Die Welt came after foreign ministers from Austria and several other European Union nations made clear that they have little appetite to join the US initiative for a diplomatic boycott of the games because of concerns over China's human rights record.

"We are against a politicization of the games and are coordinating in the EU," Nehammer was quoted as saying.

"No high-ranking politicians from Austria will visit the Olympic Games in China," he said.

"However, that is not a diplomatic protest or boycott, but due only to the fact that the COVID requirements in China are rightly very high." "Because of the COVID pandemic, politicians can't meet personally in China with their country's athletes," he added.

"So there is no use in politicians or diplomats from Austria traveling to China to speak by videoconference with our athletes there — then I prefer to meet our athletes personally in Vienna." China has vowed to respond to the U.S. with "firm countermeasures" over the boycott but has given no details on how it plans to retaliate.

Beijing has dismissed the decision by Canada and the United Kingdom to join Washington's diplomatic boycott as a "farce." Rights groups have called for a total boycott of the Beijing Winter Games, citing Chinese human rights abuses against its Uyghur minority in the northwest Xinjiang region, which some have called genocide.

They also point to Beijing's suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong and a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021