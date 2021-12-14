Left Menu

Don't run your offices from Lok Sabha: Speaker to ministers

You are continuing to speak even when I have said the Question Hour is over, he said.

Speaker Om Birla expressed his displeasure on Tuesday at ministers interacting with members over various issues inside the Lok Sabha and asked them not to run their offices from the House.

Union minister Giriraj Singh was seen interacting with a member, who had come to his seat to discuss some issue after the Question Hour was over.

Intervening, Birla said, ''Honourable members, ministers should not hold their offices from here. Ministers should ask the members to meet them in office.'' He asked the members to maintain the decorum of the House.

Members of various political parties often go to the seats of different ministers to raise certain issues related to their ministries even when the House proceedings are on.

Birla also chided Union minister Kailash Choudhary for continuing with his reply to a question even after he had announced that the Question Hour was over. ''Minister, the speaker has made the announcement, sit down.... You are continuing to speak even when I have said the Question Hour is over,'' he said.

