Left Menu

Kejriwal to take part in AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Punjab's Jalandhar on Wednesday

The Tiranga yatra will be taken out on the streets of Jalandhar in an atmosphere of patriotism with Tiranga in hands and chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, he said.This will be Kejriwals second visit to Punjab this month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:47 IST
Kejriwal to take part in AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Punjab's Jalandhar on Wednesday
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will take part in his party's ''Tiranga Yatra'' in Punjab's Jalandhar on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Kejriwal said the ''Tiranga Yatra'' will be taken out in an atmosphere of patriotism, appealing to the people of Jalandhar to join him at the event in large numbers.

''Tomorrow, I will join the Tiranga (tricolour) yatra in Jalandhar. I appeal to all the residents of Jalandhar that they come in large numbers. The Tiranga yatra will be taken out on the streets of Jalandhar in an atmosphere of patriotism with Tiranga in hands and chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai','' he said.

This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Punjab this month. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has increased the frequency of his visits in the poll-bound state in recent weeks.

Punjab goes to polls early next year and the AAP, which is the main opposition party in the state, is eyeing to wrest power from the ruling Congress.

Kejriwal launched a registration drive in Punjab on December 7, following his promise that Rs 1,000 would be given to women if his party comes to power in the state.

He had launched the drive from Sarai Khas village in Kartarpur.

Addressing a gathering during his daylong visit to Punjab, the AAP national convenor had also promised to provide free education to the children from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, besides bearing their coaching fees for higher studies, if his party comes to power in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021