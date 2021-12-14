Left Menu

Lakhimpur incident: Priyanka accuses PM of having 'anti-farmer mindset' for not removing MoS Home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:54 IST
Lakhimpur incident: Priyanka accuses PM of having 'anti-farmer mindset' for not removing MoS Home
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident terming it as a ''pre-planned conspiracy'', Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has not removed Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra from his post due to his ''anti-farmer mindset''.

Her attack on the prime minister came over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight persons were killed in October, recommending prosecution of all the accused including the son of Union MoS for Home Mishra under attempt to murder charge, among others. The SIT has termed the October 3 incident as a ''pre-planned conspiracy causing death''.

''Due to the court's rebuke and because of 'satyagraha', now even the police is saying that the son of the Minister of State for Home had conspired and crushed the farmers,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

She demanded that there should be an inquiry into the role of the Minister of State for Home in the ''conspiracy'' ''But @narendramodi ji, due to anti-farmer mindset, you have not even removed him from his post,'' the Congress general secretary said.

Eight persons including four farmers were killed during a farmers' protest on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in the convoy at Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, and a local journalist was killed in the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021