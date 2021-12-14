Karnataka MLC polls: BJP leading on 12 seats

Left Menu

In the recently concluded Karnataka Legislative Council election, BJP is leading on 12 seats, Congress on 11 and JDS and an independent on one each.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:14 IST
In the recently concluded Karnataka Legislative Council election, BJP is leading on 12 seats, Congress on 11 and JDS and an independent on one each. The election was held on December 10.

Speaking about the elections, HD Kumaraswamy, JDS leader and former CM, said, "The national parties have used money to win the MLC election. The JDS fought the election on moral grounds." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

