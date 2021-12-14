Inflation doubled under BJP government: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that inflation has doubled under the BJP government. Speaking to reporters in Jaunpur, he said, "In 2017, the BJP had promised to double the income but the inflation soared since the party came to power. Farmers are not getting manure and urea; people lost their job during the pandemic; over 700 farmers died while protesting against farm laws, and now the government is forced to withdraw the laws."

He further said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is very well aware of the fact that none of the rivers are clean and hence, he decided not to take a dip in Maa Ganga (in Varanasi yesterday)." The former CM added, "If all of us come together, it is possible to convince the people of Uttar Pradesh and win 400 seats (in the upcoming Assembly elections)." (ANI)

