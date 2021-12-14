Gita a practical guide for several dimensions of life: PM
Greeting the nation on Gita Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bhagavad Gita is a practical guide for several dimensions of life and it is gladdening to see its teachings reverberate globally.
Modi also shared on Twitter two recent speeches he gave on the Gita, the holy text of Hindus.
''Greetings on Gita Jayanti. A practical guide for several dimensions of life, it is gladdening to see the teachings of the Gita reverberate globally,'' the prime minister said in a tweet.
